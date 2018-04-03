NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Holdings Decreased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,476,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.39% of NBT Bancorp worth $54,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 33.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert A. Wadsworth sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $60,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,416.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Chewens sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $160,937.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,205.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NBTB shares. BidaskClub raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.50 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill set a $38.00 price objective on NBT Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NBT Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

NBTB opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,546.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.83. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $104.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.52 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

NBT Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business through NBT Bank, National Association (the Bank) and also through its other subsidiaries, which includes providing commercial banking and financial services to customers in its market area, including central and upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Hampshire, western Massachusetts, Vermont and Portland, Maine area.

