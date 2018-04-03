NCC Group’s (LON:NCC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

NCC Group (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.80) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital raised NCC Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NCC Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 155 ($2.14) to GBX 195 ($2.69) in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.66) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 227 ($3.14).

NCC Group stock opened at GBX 188.10 ($2.60) on Monday. NCC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 109.75 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 239.25 ($3.31).

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services to organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. The company offers software escrow and verification services, including software escrow, escrow agreements, SaaS assured, software verification, secure software verification, Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers compliance, ad risk assessment services; and cyber security services comprising penetration testing and security assessment, managed detection and response, vulnerability discovery and management, risk management, threat intelligence, and training services, as well as compliance and accreditations, products and cloud services, technology solutions, and specialist practices.

