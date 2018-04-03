Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) VP Neil Drake Purchases 5,000 Shares

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) VP Neil Drake purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OBLN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,596. The firm has a market cap of $60.41, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Obalon Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $13.18.

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.67% and a negative return on equity of 74.80%. research analysts expect that Obalon Therapeutics Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBLN. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 53.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 235.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 511.8% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 66.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 28,356 shares in the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on OBLN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Obalon Therapeutics to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/neil-drake-acquires-5000-shares-of-obalon-therapeutics-inc-obln-stock-updated-updated.html.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.