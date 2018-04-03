Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) PT Set at $20.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) in a research note published on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Neos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Neos Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NEOS stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.15. 185,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,827. The stock has a market cap of $240.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -0.20. Neos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.80% and a negative return on equity of 437.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Neos Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEOS. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 31.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 38,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 20.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 34,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 25.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 151,166 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 29.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 72,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products utilizing its modified-release drug delivery technology platform. Its segment is engaged in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. It has utilized its platform to develop its product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

