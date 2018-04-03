Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Given a $14.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo set a $14.00 price objective on Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) in a report released on Saturday, March 17th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NEOS. BidaskClub raised shares of Neos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on shares of Neos Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Neos Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Neos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NEOS stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.20. Neos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.80% and a negative return on equity of 437.92%. The company had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. research analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOS. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 31.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 38,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 20.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 34,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 25.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 151,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 29.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 72,395 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products utilizing its modified-release drug delivery technology platform. Its segment is engaged in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. It has utilized its platform to develop its product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

