NeosCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $255,637.00 (CRYPTO:NEOS)

NeosCoin (CURRENCY:NEOS) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. NeosCoin has a market cap of $8.25 million and $255,637.00 worth of NeosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NeosCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00029967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Bittrex and Poloniex. During the last week, NeosCoin has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,385.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $692.67 or 0.09424040 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00028096 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00033163 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00667591 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022292 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00156697 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035798 BTC.

NeosCoin Coin Profile

NEOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2014. NeosCoin’s total supply is 3,751,250 coins. The Reddit community for NeosCoin is /r/NeosCoin. The official website for NeosCoin is www.neoscoin.com. NeosCoin’s official Twitter account is @NeosCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “NeosCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency featuring a network of masternodes that provide instant a private transactions. Neos v3.0 will provide a decentralized and immutable hosting service and social network, where participants are rewarded for their activity. Creating, sharing and liking (and more) content is automatically rewarded with a portion of the block reward (based on a point system). Neos v3.0 will offer access to the cryptocurrency without the need for exchanges or faucets. Within the network, there are also premium services that create a use case for the coin. Most of the coins spent on the premium services are bunt while a smaller part is sent to a development fund, making NeosCoin a deflationary currency. “

NeosCoin Coin Trading

NeosCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex and Bleutrade. It is not possible to buy NeosCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NeosCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NeosCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

