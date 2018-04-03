Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.15

News stories about Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Neptune Wellness Solutions earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.576833058498 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ NEPT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 68,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,032. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc, a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils.

