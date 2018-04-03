Netko Trading Up 18.8% This Week (NETKO)

Netko (CURRENCY:NETKO) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Netko has a market capitalization of $609,459.00 and approximately $4,992.00 worth of Netko was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Netko has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. One Netko coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003137 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00713017 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00183893 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00038769 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00030439 BTC.

About Netko

Netko (CRYPTO:NETKO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Netko’s total supply is 5,103,065 coins. Netko’s official Twitter account is @NetkoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Netko’s official website is netko.tech.

Buying and Selling Netko

Netko can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Netko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netko must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

