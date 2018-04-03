Neuberger Berman NY Intrmdt Mncpl Fd Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Neuberger Berman NY Intrmdt Mncpl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0437 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Neuberger Berman NY Intrmdt Mncpl Fd stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman NY Intrmdt Mncpl Fd has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $13.06.

Neuberger Berman NY Intrmdt Mncpl Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that invests primarily in municipal securities. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax and a high level of current income exempt from the New York and New York City personal income tax.

