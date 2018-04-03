Neumark Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $144,924.00 (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Neumark has a total market capitalization of $10.56 million and approximately $144,924.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neumark token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00004959 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neumark has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003115 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00719518 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00182132 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038810 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00030674 BTC.

Neumark Profile

Neumark’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 53,015,242 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,723,038 tokens. Neumark’s official website is neufund.org. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui. It is not currently possible to purchase Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

