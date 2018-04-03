NEVERDIE (CRYPTO:NDC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,142.00

NEVERDIE (CURRENCY:NDC) traded 39.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One NEVERDIE token can currently be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEVERDIE has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $1,142.00 worth of NEVERDIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEVERDIE has traded 38.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003114 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00719670 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014975 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00182062 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038808 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00031034 BTC.

NEVERDIE Token Profile

NEVERDIE’s genesis date was April 11th, 2017. NEVERDIE’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,004,200 tokens. NEVERDIE’s official website is neverdie.com. NEVERDIE’s official Twitter account is @nevereverdie and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the NeverDieCoin and is to turn the mechanics of buying a new life in a game, or traveling within a game or between games into a utility that requires universal tokens. With a limit to the number of tokens in circulation, these utility tokens gain an intrinsic value as the demand to utilize them grows. The tokens will be consumed each time they are used within a game and divided through smart contract design and API into fragments to be re-looted, mined, or collected and re-crafted with player skill so that they can be traded between players and used again. This will create a turnkey starting point for all game economies, as players will need to harvest and trade between each other in raw virtual materials to pay for their new lives or to hop between games. As each token is consumed through the utility, a fragment of the token will also be assigned to the game developer as operating income and into other funds. A percentage of each token consumed will be burned. “

NEVERDIE Token Trading

NEVERDIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy NEVERDIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEVERDIE must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEVERDIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

