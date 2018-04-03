Nevro (NVRO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nevro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.25.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NVRO opened at $84.47 on Monday. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $97.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.87 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wilfred E. Jaeger sold 14,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $1,204,062.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $560,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 234,116 shares of company stock valued at $18,913,822. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after buying an additional 130,320 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,592,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,957,000 after purchasing an additional 39,224 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Nevro by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,516,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,685,000 after purchasing an additional 42,823 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,282,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,570,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nevro by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,082,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,338,000 after purchasing an additional 108,289 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/nevro-nvro-upgraded-by-valuengine-to-hold.html.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. is a global medical device company. The Company focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from chronic pain. The Company has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.