New Relic (NEWR) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEWR. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.57.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $74.38 on Monday. New Relic has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $79.08.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $91.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.31 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $1,470,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $289,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,422 shares of company stock valued at $21,118,823 over the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 76,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in New Relic by 3.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides digital intelligence products worldwide. The company's cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform, which enables organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. It provides New Relic Application Performance Management that offers visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser, a product that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

