SunTrust Banks Analysts Give New York REIT (NYSE:NYRT) a $26.00 Price Target

SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 target price on New York REIT (NYSE:NYRT) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, March 18th. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NYRT. ValuEngine upgraded New York REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of NYRT opened at $21.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 23.15 and a current ratio of 23.15. New York REIT has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $98.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York REIT in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York REIT in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New York REIT by 145.0% in the third quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 24,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of New York REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000.

About New York REIT

New York REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns a portfolio of commercial real estate. The Company’s business is primarily conducted through New York Recovery Operating Partnership, L.P. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 19 properties, which aggregated 3.3 million rentable square feet.

