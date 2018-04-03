Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $446,000 Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 100.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 37,490 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 52,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $3,355,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1,297.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 201,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12,362.90, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Newell Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $55.08.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.72.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

