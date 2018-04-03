Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 177.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 613,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392,305 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Newell Brands worth $18,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,716,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,427,000 after buying an additional 4,949,143 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,210,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,001,000 after buying an additional 3,537,489 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $41,012,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,523,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,083,000 after buying an additional 838,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $22,639,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.72.

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $12,362.90, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $55.08.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

