Vetr Upgrades Newell Brands (NWL) to “Buy”

Vetr upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, March 19th. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock.

NWL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Newell Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.72.

NYSE NWL traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $24.90. 5,467,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,742,579. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,362.90, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 18.65%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 33.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 392,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Newell Brands by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation grew its position in Newell Brands by 72.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

