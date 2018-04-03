Newell Brands (NWL) Cut to Hold at SunTrust Banks

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NWL. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, January 29th. FIX reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Vetr raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12,362.90, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $517,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 341,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,233,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

