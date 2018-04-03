News Corp (NWS) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,422,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,433 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.10% of News worth $106,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of News by 1,098.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 548,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 502,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of News by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,552,000 after acquiring an additional 213,938 shares in the last quarter. Opera Trading Capital boosted its position in shares of News by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Opera Trading Capital now owns 91,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 61,432 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of News by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 406,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 39,604 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of News by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 316,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 36,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. News Corp has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $9,382.08, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.83.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NWS shares. BidaskClub cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut News from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

About News

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company. The Company operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Cable Network Programming, Digital Real Estate Services, Book Publishing, and Other. The Company’s business consists of range of media, including news and information services, sports programming in Australia, digital real estate services, book publishing, and pay-television (TV) distribution in Australia, that are distributed under the brands, including The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, Herald Sun, The Sun, The Times, HarperCollins Publishers, FOX SPORTS Australia and realestate.com.au.

