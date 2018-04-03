NewStar Financial Inc (NEWS) Receives $11.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NewStar Financial Inc (NASDAQ:NEWS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of NewStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewStar Financial by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NewStar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewStar Financial by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of NewStar Financial by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NewStar Financial by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $497.83, a P/E ratio of 119.80 and a beta of 2.09. NewStar Financial has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $12.59.

About NewStar Financial

NewStar Financial, Inc (NewStar) is a commercial finance company. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Lending and Asset Management. The Commercial Lending segment represents its direct lending activities, which are focused on providing a range of flexible senior secured debt options to mid-sized companies.

