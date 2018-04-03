NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange, YoBit, Graviex and Tradesatoshi. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $9.96 million and $21,472.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.01791140 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007575 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015454 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002873 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York.”

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, FreiExchange, Tradesatoshi and Graviex. It is not presently possible to purchase NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

