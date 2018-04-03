Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for NEX Group (LON:NXG)

NEX Group (LON:NXG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th. They presently have a GBX 679 ($9.53) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 30.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NEX Group from GBX 675 ($9.48) to GBX 680 ($9.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Numis Securities increased their price objective on shares of NEX Group from GBX 550 ($7.72) to GBX 570 ($8.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.98) price objective on shares of NEX Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price objective on shares of NEX Group from GBX 650 ($9.12) to GBX 635 ($8.91) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($10.25) price objective on shares of NEX Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 682.38 ($9.58).

Shares of NEX Group stock remained flat at $GBX 981 ($13.77) on Friday. NEX Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5.63 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 690.25 ($9.69).

About NEX Group

NEX Group plc is a technology-based service company. The Company is engaged in electronic trading business, offering a diverse portfolio of products and services in the over-the-counter (OTC) markets. The Company’s segments include NEX Markets, which includes EBS BrokerTec and NEX Exchange (formerly the ICAP Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX)); NEX Optimisation, which includes PTRI and Euclid Opportunities, and Group, which includes all residual income from shipping (forward revenue), and central costs not attributable to the business units.

