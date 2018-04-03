Nexa Resources (NEXA) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NEXA. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price target on Nexa Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Nexa Resources from $25.50 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Sunday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.66.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEXA traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $17.39. 155,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,031. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1,975.50 and a PE ratio of 12.25.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $736.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.86 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,868,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $23,605,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $16,354,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $15,308,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $11,741,000. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nexa Resources (NEXA) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/nexa-resources-nexa-downgraded-to-hold-at-valuengine.html.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. The company also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.