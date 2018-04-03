NexPoint Residential Trst (NXRT) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trst (NYSE:NXRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded NexPoint Residential Trst from a d- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NXRT opened at $25.17 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trst has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.79.

NexPoint Residential Trst (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NexPoint Residential Trst had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trst will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. NexPoint Residential Trst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trst news, insider James D. Dondero bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $26,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.23 per share, for a total transaction of $674,977.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,553 shares of company stock worth $1,595,692 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trst during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Lyon Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trst by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 258,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trst during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trst by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 382,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trst by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

