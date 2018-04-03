NEXT (LON:NXT) Receives Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, March 26th. They currently have a GBX 4,500 ($62.17) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 3,714 ($51.31) to GBX 3,731 ($51.55) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 4,400 ($60.79) to GBX 4,500 ($62.17) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($50.43) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,830 ($66.73) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($69.08) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,353.71 ($60.15).

LON:NXT opened at GBX 4,759 ($65.75) on Monday. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 3,565 ($49.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,355 ($73.98).

About NEXT

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.

