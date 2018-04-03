NICE Systems Ltd. (NICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $332.87 Million

Brokerages expect NICE Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to post $332.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NICE Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $332.00 million to $333.50 million. NICE Systems reported sales of $305.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE Systems will report full year sales of $332.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NICE Systems.

Get NICE Systems alerts:

NICE Systems (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $392.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.90 million. NICE Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NICE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of NICE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of NICE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of NICE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE Systems by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NICE Systems by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of NICE Systems by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NICE Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.71. 108,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5,639.27, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. NICE Systems has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $98.48.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “NICE Systems Ltd. (NICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $332.87 Million” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/nice-systems-ltd-nice-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-332-87-million.html.

NICE Systems Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. Its software solutions help organizations understand their customers and employees, and predict their intentions and needs to create customer experiences; understand their workforce to drive efficiency; and identify suspicious behavior to prevent financial crime, as well as non-compliant activities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NICE Systems (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.