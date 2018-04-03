Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Nike (NKE)

Nike (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 25th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie set a $72.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Cowen set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66. Nike has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $108,093.83, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Nike will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,641,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 125,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $7,941,858.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,940,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,722 shares of company stock valued at $24,157,859. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Nike by 10.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,135,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,423,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Nike by 58.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,779,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,284,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058,601 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Nike by 4,252.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,619,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $980,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237,557 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,472,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $903,432,000 after acquiring an additional 336,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 15.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,245,826 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $738,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,811 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

