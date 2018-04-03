Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $64.00 by Piper Jaffray

Nike (NYSE:NKE) received a $64.00 price objective from investment analysts at Piper Jaffray in a report released on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Piper Jaffray’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.59% from the company’s previous close.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC cut shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.95 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Nike from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.55.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,269,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,055,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $108,093.83, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at $114,641,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $6,766,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,722 shares of company stock valued at $24,157,859 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,169 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 1.2% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in shares of Nike by 0.6% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 43,462 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in shares of Nike by 0.9% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 40,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Nike by 1.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,939 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

