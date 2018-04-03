MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in Nike (NKE)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Nike by 4,252.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,619,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $980,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237,557 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Nike by 58.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,779,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,284,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058,601 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in Nike by 97.1% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 12,151,210 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $390,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987,728 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,588,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,605,408 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,876,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Nike to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Vetr downgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.88 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson set a $68.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,641,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 125,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $7,941,858.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,940,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,722 shares of company stock valued at $24,157,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $64.12 on Tuesday. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $108,093.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

