ValuEngine downgraded shares of NIPPON STEEL & SUM (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

OTCMKTS NSSMY opened at $22.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21,163.65, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NIPPON STEEL & SUM has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $27.55.

Get NIPPON STEEL & SUM alerts:

NIPPON STEEL & SUM (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter. NIPPON STEEL & SUM had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 4.16%. research analysts anticipate that NIPPON STEEL & SUM will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/nippon-steel-sum-nssmy-downgraded-by-valuengine-to-hold.html.

NIPPON STEEL & SUM Company Profile

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. The company operates through Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New Materials, and System Solutions segments. It offers steel plates; steel sheets, such as hot-dip coated and electroplated steel sheets, tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

Receive News & Ratings for NIPPON STEEL & SUM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIPPON STEEL & SUM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.