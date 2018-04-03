NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th.

NiSource has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years. NiSource has a dividend payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Shares of NYSE NI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.02. 2,808,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,460. NiSource has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,067.49, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.26.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. Citigroup cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

