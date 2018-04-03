OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Has $634,000 Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 1,032.1% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8,067.49, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NI. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase cut their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

