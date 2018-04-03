Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $5.73 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NI)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of NiSource worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 1,032.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8,067.49, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $27.76.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

