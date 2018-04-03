NiSource (NYSE:NI) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) in a research report released on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.45.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $23.85. 3,460,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,527. NiSource has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $27.76. The company has a market cap of $8,067.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 64.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the third quarter worth about $114,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NiSource in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 1,032.1% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in NiSource in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

