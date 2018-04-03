NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, “NN, Inc. is an independent manufacturer and supplier of high quality, precision steel balls and rollers to both domestic and international anti-friction bearing manufacturers. Precision steel balls and rollers are critical moving parts of anti-friction bearings used in a wide variety of automotive, industrial and other applications. NN also manufacturers a full line of precision injection molded components serving the bearing, automotive, instrumentation, fiber optic and consumer hardware markets. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get NN alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded NN from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded NN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NN from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NN stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 197,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.80. NN has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). NN had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $156.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that NN will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/nn-nnbr-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc is a diversified industrial company and a global manufacturer of high precision components and assemblies to a range of markets on a global basis. The Company’s operating segments include: the Precision Engineered Products Group and the Autocam Precision Components Group. Precision Engineered Products Group combines materials science capability with engineering and production solutions to design and manufacture a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies and finished devices for the medical, electrical, automotive and aerospace end markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NN (NNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.