Noah (NOAH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of Noah stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.84. 55,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,068. Noah has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $2,669.58, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 2.57.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,783,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,539,000 after buying an additional 522,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 876,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,598,000 after buying an additional 138,248 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 838,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,822,000 after buying an additional 595,920 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 502,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,130,000 after buying an additional 256,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,958,000 after buying an additional 33,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited is a wealth management service provider with a focus on global wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in China. The Company operates through three segments: wealth management, asset management and Internet finance. It also provides Internet finance services to clients in China.

