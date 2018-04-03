NoLimitCoin Trading 26.6% Lower Over Last Week (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $12.96 million and approximately $222,369.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0630 or 0.00000852 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 205,603,330 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for CryptoFantasySports, a platform that seeks to provide the crypto world easy access to the fantasy games. “

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

