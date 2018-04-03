Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 20,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

In other news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $936,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 3,846,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $199,999,956.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,188. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.31 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,267.18, a PE ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $129.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/nomura-asset-management-co-ltd-boosts-holdings-in-seattle-genetics-inc-sgen-updated-updated.html.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s marketed product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.