Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,794 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,635.68, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 72.30% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 51,743 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $1,071,080.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson set a $27.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $20.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.07.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei.

