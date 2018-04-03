Norbord (OSB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norbord (NYSE:OSB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OSB. Zacks Investment Research raised Norbord from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Norbord from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a $31.00 price target on Norbord and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norbord has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.40.

Norbord stock opened at $36.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Norbord has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $3,140.51, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.64.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Norbord had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that Norbord will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.4862 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Norbord in the 4th quarter worth about $31,626,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norbord by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,028,000 after purchasing an additional 354,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Norbord by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 442,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after purchasing an additional 342,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Norbord in the 4th quarter worth about $9,665,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Norbord by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 581,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,677,000 after purchasing an additional 280,807 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

