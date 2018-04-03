Nord/LB Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Vossloh (VOS)

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($55.56) target price on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($65.43) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($51.85) price target on Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($46.91) price target on Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($56.79) price target on Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra set a €35.00 ($43.21) price target on Vossloh and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.67 ($57.61).

ETR VOS opened at €40.70 ($50.25) on Tuesday. Vossloh has a twelve month low of €36.60 ($45.19) and a twelve month high of €63.99 ($79.00).

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation divisions. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

