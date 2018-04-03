Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 3,400 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.33% of Nordstrom worth $25,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $702,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 916,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,427,000 after acquiring an additional 210,374 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 558,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,466,000 after acquiring an additional 42,314 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 187,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 109,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 90,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 49,736 shares during the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. William Blair lowered Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.92.

Shares of JWN opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8,084.47, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 60.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The Company’s segments include Retail and Credit. As of March 20, 2017, the Company operated 344 the United States stores located in 40 states as well as an e-commerce business. The Company also offers its customers a variety of payment products and services, including credit and debit cards.

