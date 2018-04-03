Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Price

News headlines about Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Norfolk Southern earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the railroad operator an impact score of 46.1282533037146 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.84. 917,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,652. The company has a market cap of $38,561.14, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $111.07 and a one year high of $157.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Scotiabank upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $70,129.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,166 shares of company stock worth $1,958,040. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Price” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/norfolk-southern-nsc-receives-media-impact-score-of-0-21-updated-updated.html.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.