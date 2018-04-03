Insider Selling: At Home (HOME) Insider Sells 12,560 Shares of Stock

At Home (NYSE:HOME) insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $413,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,827 shares in the company, valued at $488,549.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HOME traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.56. 450,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,179. At Home has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,940.02, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

At Home (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. At Home had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $293.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that At Home will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of At Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of At Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of At Home in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of At Home in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. At Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in At Home by 18.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in At Home by 15.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in At Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in At Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in At Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About At Home

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, frames, pottery, bar stools, garden décor, rugs and mats, bedding and bath products, Halloween decorations, sculptures, beds and mattresses, harvest decorations, silk flowers, candles, home organization products, sofas, chairs, kitchenware, stands, Christmas decorations, lamps, storage products, consumables, mirrors, tables, Easter decorations, patio products, vases, floor plants and trees, pet items, wall arts, food preparation items, pillows and cushions, and window treatments.

