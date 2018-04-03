North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) (NOA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $5.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.98, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. North American Energy Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 million. North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.82%. research analysts expect that North American Energy Partners Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.0159 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 5th. This is a boost from North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 19,000 shares of North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 87,919 shares of company stock valued at $459,948 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 150,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 100,698 shares in the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 658,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 47,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

About North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA)

North American Energy Partners Inc provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors within Western Canada. The Company’s operating divisions include Heavy Construction and Mining; Industrial, and Tailings & Environmental Construction.

