Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Sold by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 759.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,204,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,099 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 214,636.6% during the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 1,161,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,058,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,409,850,000 after purchasing an additional 826,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,371,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,842,000 after purchasing an additional 776,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,440,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,574,476,000 after purchasing an additional 589,654 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James Grier Campbell sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.61, for a total value of $276,701.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.21, for a total transaction of $4,260,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,231.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $53,040,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr downgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $949.65 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morningstar reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alphabet to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,089.34.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,006.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $716,870.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $817.02 and a 52 week high of $1,186.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $32.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.36 EPS.

Alphabet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

