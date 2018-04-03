Wells Fargo (WFC) Shares Sold by Northern Capital Management LLC

Northern Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,974 shares during the quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 314,755,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,440,601,000 after buying an additional 3,621,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo by 10.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 111,753,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,192,259,000 after buying an additional 10,927,679 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo by 19.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 45,327,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,614,000 after buying an additional 7,445,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo by 17.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,143,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,937,888,000 after buying an additional 5,305,125 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 26,335,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,064,000 after buying an additional 368,667 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $503,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81 shares in the company, valued at $4,534.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WFC opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $255,643.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 billion. Wells Fargo had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 22.57%. Wells Fargo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Group raised Wells Fargo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Buckingham Research upgraded Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Wells Fargo from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wells Fargo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/northern-capital-management-llc-sells-22974-shares-of-wells-fargo-wfc-updated-updated.html.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.