Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 46,329 Shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,329 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.13% of Northern Trust worth $30,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,638,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 394,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS stock opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23,264.25, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In related news, COO Jana R. Schreuder sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $528,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aileen B. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $315,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,457 shares of company stock valued at $20,188,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/northern-trust-co-ntrs-position-trimmed-by-segall-bryant-hamill-llc-updated-updated.html.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.