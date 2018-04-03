Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,567 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,568,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,355,326,000 after buying an additional 230,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,262,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $759,569,000 after buying an additional 41,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,889,000 after buying an additional 93,566 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,393,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,042,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,106,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,376,000 after buying an additional 160,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jana R. Schreuder sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $528,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $640,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,457 shares of company stock worth $20,188,250. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

NTRS opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23,264.25, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. Northern Trust has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $110.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

