TechFinancials (LON:TECH) Earns “Corporate” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of TechFinancials (LON:TECH) in a report released on Friday, March 16th.

Separately, Northland Capital Partners reiterated a corporate rating on shares of TechFinancials in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of LON TECH remained flat at $GBX 12.25 ($0.17) during trading on Friday. TechFinancials has a 1 year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 37 ($0.52).

TechFinancials Company Profile

TechFinancials Inc is a software developer, supplying a trading solution to online brokers through whom its software is used by traders across the world. The Company supplies software and services to brokers in the binary options market and operates its own online broker, www.OptionFair.com. Its www.OptionFair.com enables the Company to trial and evaluate products that it has under development.

